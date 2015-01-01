|
Levi-Belz Y, Yalon S. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2023; 14(1): e2172259.
(Copyright © 2023, The Author(s), Publisher Co-action Publishing)
37052115
INTRODUCTION: Disaffiliating from an ultra-Orthodox society is complex and challenging. The process includes dealing with culture shock, traumatic experiences, education gaps, and disconnection from familiar surroundings. Thus, ex-ultra-Orthodox individuals (ex-ULTOIs) may face loneliness, lack of belongingness, and loss of meaning, which may relate to high psychological distress such as depression and suicide ideation. In the present study, we sought to shed light on the distress of ex-ULTOIs in Israel and to understand the disaffiliation-related characteristics that may relate to their distress levels.
Language: en
Humans; Suicidal Ideation; PTSD; depression; Pain; *Depressive Disorder, Major/psychology; suicide ideation; *Stress Disorders, Post-Traumatic/psychology; Israel/epidemiology; Depression/epidemiology/psychology; depresión; 抑郁; TEPT; 自杀意念; Desafiliación; Disaffiliation; ideación suicida; ultra-Orthodox; ultra-Ortodoxo; 极端正统; 脱离