Abstract

INTRODUCTION: In highly autonomous driving scenarios, it is critical to identify strategies to accelerate reaction times since drivers may take too long to take over control of the vehicle. Previous studies reported that an Acoustic Startling Pre-Stimulus (ASPS, i.e., a loud warning preceding an action) accelerated reaction times in simple ankle flexion exercises.



METHODS: In this study, we examined if an ASPS warning leads to shorter takeover reaction times in a sled-simulated evasive swerving maneuver. Twenty-eight participants (seven male adults, seven male teenagers, seven female adults, and seven female teenagers) were instructed to align a marker on the steering wheel with a marker on a lateral post as fast as they could as soon as the lateral sled perturbation (0.75 g) started. Four conditions were examined: with and without an ASPS (105 dB, played 250 ms before sled perturbation for 40 ms), and with and without a secondary task (i.e., texting). A catch trial (ASPS only) was used to minimize anticipation. Human kinematics were captured with an 8-camera 3D motion capture system.



RESULTS: Results showed that the drivers' hands lifted towards the steering wheel more quickly with the ASPS (169 ± 55 ms) than without (194 ± 46 ms; p = 0.01), and that adult drivers touched the steering wheel quicker with the ASPS (435 ± 54 ms) than without (470 ± 33 ms; p = 0.01). Similar findings were not observed for the teen drivers. Additionally, female drivers were found to lift their hands towards the steering wheel faster than male drivers (166 ± 58 ms vs. 199 ± 36 ms; p = 0.009).



DISCUSSION: Our findings suggest that the ASPS may be beneficial to accelerate driver reaction times during the initiation of a correction maneuver, and that autonomous vehicle warnings may need to be tailored to the age and sex of the driver.

Language: en