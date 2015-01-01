|
Wang C, Jiang Z, Pang R, Zhang H, Li H, Li Z. Front. Surg. 2023; 10: e1051429.
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Media)
37051567
BACKGROUND: The Achilles tendon is the strongest and most susceptible tendon in humans. Achilles tendon injuries and ruptures have gradually attracted research attention. However, a bibliometric analysis of global research in this field is lacking. This study involved a bibliometric analysis of the developmental trends and research hotspots in Achilles tendon injuries/ruptures from 2000 to 2021.
bibliometrics; achilles tendon injury; achilles tendon rupture; biblioshiny; co-authorship analysis; visualized study