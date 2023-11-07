Abstract

BACKGROUND: Nurses experience an alarming rate of violence in the workplace. While previous work has indicated that working conditions play an important role in workplace violence outcomes, these studies have not used comprehensive and systematically operationalized variables.



METHODS: Through cross-sectional survey responses from 4066 British Columbian nurses, we identified which of the 13 psychosocial factors, as outlined in the National Standard of Psychological Workplace Health and Safety, are most predictive of workplace violence perpetrated against nurses by patients and their visitors (Type II violence) and organizational employees (Type III violence).



RESULTS: Eighty-seven percent of respondents indicated that they had experienced Type II violence, whereas 48% indicated they had experienced Type III violence over the last year. Lack of physical safety, workload management, and psychological protection were the top three psychosocial factors in the workplace predictive of Type II violence, whereas lack of civility and respect, organizational culture, and psychological support were the top three factors associated with Type III violence.



CONCLUSIONS: The findings in this study shed light on the distinct psychosocial factors in the workplace in need of investment and intervention to address Type II and III violence.

