Abstract

Mixed results have been reported for the relationship between personality and hangover, but recent findings have indicated that regulatory and attentional control processes may relate to hangover severity and the impact of a hangover on completing daily activities. This study aimed to explore how these factors relate to hangover severity, hangover impact, and to unhealthy alcohol use. In total, 108 participants completed a survey, rating the severity and impact of their last-experienced hangover and completing measures of the above factors. Separate multiple linear regressions were conducted to analyse each outcome (severity, impact, unhealthy drinking). For severity, the overall regression was significant (Adj. R(2) = 0.46, p < 0.001), with the attentional control factor 'Focusing' (B = -0.096, p = 0.011), and personality factor 'Agreeableness' (B = 0.072, p = 0.005) predicting severity. For impact, the overall regression was significant (Adj. R(2) = 0.41, p < 0.001) with the attentional control factor 'Shifting' (B = -0.252, p = 0.021), personality factors 'Extraversion' (B = 0.225, p = 0.009) and 'Agreeableness' (B = -0.156, p = 0.042), and hangover severity (B = 1.603, p < 0.001) predicting impact. For unhealthy drinking, the overall regression model was significant (Adj. R(2) = 0.45, p < 0.001) with emotion dysregulation factors 'Awareness' (B = 0.301, p = 0.044) and 'Impulse Control' (B = 0.381, p = 0.011) predicting unhealthy drinking. These findings add to our understanding of the heterogeneity of hangover experience and highlight that attentional control, emotion regulation, and personality play important roles in the experience and impact of a hangover.

