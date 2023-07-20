|
Citation
|
Mújica ÓJ, Zhang D, Hu Y, Espinosa IC, Araneda N, Dragomir A, Luta G, Sanhueza A. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2023; 20(7).
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37047871
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Violent deaths (i.e., those due to road traffic injury, homicide, and suicide) are among the most important causes of premature and preventable mortality in young people. This study aimed at exploring inequalities in violent death across income levels between males and females aged 10 to 24 years from the Americas in 2015, the SDG baseline year.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Homicide; Adolescent; Humans; Female; Male; Cross-Sectional Studies; Cause of Death; Sex Distribution; gender; suicide; mortality; homicide; social determinants of health; health equity; *Suicide; road traffic injuries; *Health Status Disparities; Americas/epidemiology; heath status disparities; the Americas