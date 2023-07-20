SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Tindberg Y, Janson S, Jernbro C. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2023; 20(7).

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/ijerph20075263

37047879

PMC10093922

Injuries constitute a large share of childhood morbidity and mortality. This study examines whether adolescents with self-reported experiences of different types of child maltreatment more frequently reported unintentional injury events requiring health- or dental care during the last year and/or hospitalization at any time during childhood. Cross-sectional data from a Swedish national representative school survey (2016) including 4741 adolescents were used (78.5% response rate). Data were analyzed with univariate tests and multiple logistic regression. Statistically significant associations between reported experiences of physical, psychological and sexual abuse, neglect, and witnessing partner violence during childhood and reported unintentional injuries requiring health- or dental care during the last year were found (aOR:s between 1.39-1.77). The corresponding association for poly-victimization was aOR 1.91 (95% CI 1.39-2.62). Furthermore, a linear-by-linear association was seen for degree of victimization and number of episodes of unintentional injuries that required care in the last year (p = 0.000), as well as lifetime hospitalizations (p = 0.000). This study shows significant associations between child maltreatment and unintentional injuries requiring health- and/or dental care and hospitalization. To improve both injury and child maltreatment prevention, healthcare professionals need to pay particular attention to children and adolescents who repeatedly seek healthcare services due to injurious events.


Adolescent; Child; Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; adolescents; Violence; child maltreatment; child abuse; healthcare; Self Report; Sweden/epidemiology; *Child Abuse; poly-victimization; unintentional injuries; *Accidental Injuries; dental care

