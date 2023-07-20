Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) in India remains an entrenched and prevalent public health issue. Despite ample evidence of the widespread problem of IPV in India and associated mental and physical morbidities, far less is known about intervention models to reduce IPV in India. The aims of this meta-analysis and systematic review are to assess the effectiveness of community-based interventions to reduce IPV in India and to provide a narrative synthesis of these intervention approaches. A total of 9 databases were searched to identify peer-reviewed, English-language articles published between January 2000 and September 2022. The search identified 10 studies that met study inclusion criteria, including 3 randomized control trials, 4 quasi-experimental, 2 pre/post, and 1 time-series evaluation. Eight studies were included in the meta-analysis. There was notable variation in the interventions and approaches employed to reduce IPV and varying measurement of IPV outcomes. The results of the meta-analysis show that participating in community-based IPV interventions produced a significant reduction in IPV among women. When considering different types of IPV, study participants were less likely to report physical and psychological IPV victimization. In addition, participants were also less likely to report approving of IPV after participating in community-based IPV interventions. Community-based interventions and research addressing IPV are still evolving in India. Missing descriptions of theoretical frameworks, sampling, intervention design, and inadequately reported effectiveness of intervention (both quantitative and qualitative reporting) need to be addressed. Moreover, long-term evaluations of the pilot interventions are needed to provide a clear picture of the long-term effectiveness, sustainability, and replicability of the community-based IPV interventions. The findings have implications for researchers, practitioners (community health workers, clinicians, and social workers), and policymakers keen on IPV reduction in India and globally.

Language: en