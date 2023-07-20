Abstract

A substantial number of survivors of disasters, pandemics, and other severe stressors develop persistent distress that impairs mental health and well-being. However, only a few brief psychological interventions target distress or subclinical symptoms. This systematic review aimed to identify and describe brief psychological interventions to reduce distress or subclinical symptoms in survivors of disasters, pandemics, and other severe stressors. Based on a systematic literature search (MEDLINE, PsycINFO, PSYNDEX, PTSDpubs, and Web of Science), we reviewed published studies and study protocols on self-help, psychosocial support, or brief psychotherapeutic interventions to reduce distress and/or subclinical symptoms following natural hazards and man-made disasters, pandemics, or other traumatic events. We included 27 published studies or study protocols (n = 15 RCTs, n = 3 controlled pre-post studies, and n = 9 uncontrolled pre-post studies) describing 22 interventions. We found evidence for reducing psychological distress and/or subclinical symptoms in 9 out of 15 RCTs, 2 out of 3 controlled pre-post studies, and 9 out of 9 uncontrolled pre-post studies. One RCT provided evidence of increasing well-being. Innovative brief interventions have been developed to reduce distress and/or subclinical symptoms that have an emerging evidence base.

