Abstract

Electric bicycle (EB) riders, being vulnerable road users (VRUs), are increasingly becoming victims of road traffic injuries (RTIs). This study aimed to determine the current status and epidemiological characteristics of RTIs among EB riders through a questionnaire survey and roadside observations in Shantou to provide a scientific basis for the prevention and control of electric bicycle road traffic injuries (ERTIs). A total of 2412 EB riders were surveyed, and 34,554 cyclists were observed in the study. To analyze the relationship between riding habits and injuries among EB riders, chi-square tests and multi-factor logistic regression models were employed. The findings reveal that the prevalence of ERTIs in Shantou was 4.81%, and the most affected group was children under 16 years old, accounting for 9.84%. Risky behavior was widespread among EB riders, such as the infrequent wearing of safety helmets, carrying people on EBs, riding on sidewalks, and listening to music with headphones while bicycling. Notably, over 90% of those who wore headphones while bicycling engaged in this risky behavior. The logistic regression analysis showed that honking the horn (odds ratio (OR): 2.009, 95% CI: 1.245-3.240), riding in reverse (OR: 4.210, 95% CI: 2.631-6.737), and continuing to ride after a fault was detected (OR: 2.010, 95% CI: 1.188-3.402) all significantly increased the risk of ERTIs (all p < 0.05). Risky riding behavior was significantly less observed at traffic intersections with traffic officers than at those without (all p < 0.001).

