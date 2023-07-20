|
Smith-MacDonald L, Jones C, Brown MRG, Dunleavy RS, VanderLaan A, Kaneva Z, Hamilton T, Burback L, Vermetten E, Brémault-Phillips S. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2023; 20(7).
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
37048029
BACKGROUND: Exposure to trauma and potentially morally injurious events may lead to moral injury (MI). The link between MI and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) may have particularly relevant implications for treatment-resistant PTSD (TR-PTSD). Multi-modal Motion-Assisted Memory Desensitization and Reconsolidation (3MDR), a technology-assisted exposure-based trauma therapy that has been used in the treatment of PTSD, may also be an acceptable modality for patients in the treatment of TR-PTSD and MI. This proof-of-concept study aimed to investigate (1) whether MI co-occurs in military members (MMs) and veterans with TR-PTSD, and (2) the perspectives of MMs and veterans with TR-PTSD utilizing 3MDR for MI.
Humans; Surveys and Questionnaires; Self Report; military; virtual reality; veteran; moral injury; *Military Personnel/psychology; *Stress Disorders, Post-Traumatic/therapy; *Veterans/psychology; 3MDR; treatment-resistant PTSD