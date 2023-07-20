Abstract

(1) Background: Participation in youth sports is believed to protect against alcohol consumption. Although this concept has been questioned for over 40 years, the review of methodologically reliable evidence data is scarce. This review summarizes the state of knowledge on the association between practicing sports and alcohol consumption among adolescents (10-19 years old) and its moderators. (2) Methods: The review covers only random-sample-based and population research. A systematic search was conducted on Scopus, PubMed, and WoS, for articles published between 2000 and 2021. From the 1944 identified records, 139 advanced to the full-text review, and 32 to the final data extraction and quality review. (3) Results: About two-thirds of the studies, including all the longitudinal ones, showed a positive association between sport participation and alcohol consumption. The most common mediators were gender (males were at higher risk), discipline (odds for team sports were higher, but professionalization could reduce it), and race, which intersected with gender, putting white males at the highest risk. (4) Conclusions: Further longitudinal research based on random samples using standardized indicators, including psychological and social variables, may provide more consistent outcomes and allow for the identification of mediating mechanisms.

Language: en