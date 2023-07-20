Abstract

Many individuals with mental health conditions avoid, delay, discontinue, or do not seek mental health services and treatments, despite the existence of evidence-based treatments and support methods. Little is known about the barriers to mental health service utilisation for Sri Lankan Australians, and there is no research on factors that facilitate access for this group. Using quantitative and qualitative methods, this study explored the perspectives of Sri Lankan Australians (N = 262) on the facilitators of mental health service utilisation. Participants rated a set of 18-items (Facilitator Set) and 7 public health interventions (Intervention Set) in relation to their capacity to improve the uptake of mental health services. Participants also completed two open-ended questions about the enablers to seeking professional mental health care. Descriptive statistics were used to summarise quantitative findings, while open-text responses were analysed using reflexive thematic analysis. The Facilitator Set demonstrated that trust in the provider and their confidentiality processes, positive relationships with mental health professionals, and the community having positive attitudes towards seeking help were the primary facilitators to seeking professional help. The Intervention Set suggested that raising community awareness of mental health conditions and providing public stigma reduction interventions may increase access to care. Themes identified in the open-ended responses included access to culturally safe and responsive services and clinicians, improved accessibility and affordability of services, trust, and a community-based approach to increasing mental health literacy and addressing stigma beliefs. Within its limitations, the present study's findings suggest that providing culturally safe and responsive care, dispelling mental health stigma, and increasing knowledge of mental health conditions within Sri Lankan Australian communities are potential facilitating factors that would enable Sri Lankan Australians to seek and use mental health services. Implications for clinical care and future research are discussed.

