Hu X, Ou Y, Li J, Sun M, Ge Q, Pan Y, Cai Z, Tan R, Wang W, An J, Lu H. Int. J. Mol. Sci. 2023; 24(7).
37047351
Traumatic brain injury is a leading cause of neuroinflammation and anxiety disorders in young adults. Immune-targeted therapies have garnered attention for the amelioration of TBI-induced anxiety. A previous study has indicated that voluntary exercise intervention following TBI could reduce neuroinflammation. It is essential to determine the effects of voluntary exercise after TBI on anxiety via inhibiting neuroinflammatory response. Mice were randomly divided into four groups (sham, TBI, sham + voluntary wheel running (VWR), and TBI + VWR). One-week VWR was carried out on the 2nd day after trauma. The neurofunction of TBI mice was assessed. Following VWR, anxiety behavior was evaluated, and neuroinflammatory responses in the perilesional cortex were investigated.
Animals; traumatic brain injury; *Brain Injuries, Traumatic/metabolism; *Motor Activity; anxiety behavior; Anxiety/etiology/therapy; Brain/metabolism; Inflammation/drug therapy; Mice; Mice, Inbred C57BL; Neuroinflammatory Diseases; neuroinflammatory response; NLRP3 inflammasome; voluntary exercise