Abstract

Traumatic brain injury is a leading cause of neuroinflammation and anxiety disorders in young adults. Immune-targeted therapies have garnered attention for the amelioration of TBI-induced anxiety. A previous study has indicated that voluntary exercise intervention following TBI could reduce neuroinflammation. It is essential to determine the effects of voluntary exercise after TBI on anxiety via inhibiting neuroinflammatory response. Mice were randomly divided into four groups (sham, TBI, sham + voluntary wheel running (VWR), and TBI + VWR). One-week VWR was carried out on the 2nd day after trauma. The neurofunction of TBI mice was assessed. Following VWR, anxiety behavior was evaluated, and neuroinflammatory responses in the perilesional cortex were investigated.



RESULTS showed that after one week of VWR, neurofunctional recovery was enhanced, while the anxiety behavior of TBI mice was significantly alleviated. The level of pro-inflammatory factors decreased, and the level of anti-inflammatory factors elevated. Activation of nucleotide oligomerization domain-like thermal receptor protein domain associated protein 3 (NLRP3) inflammasome was inhibited significantly. All these alterations were consistent with reduced microglial activation at the perilesional site and positively correlated with the amelioration of anxiety behavior. This suggested that timely rehabilitative exercise could be a useful therapeutic strategy for anxiety resulting from TBI by targeting neuroinflammation.

