Abstract

Penetrating intracranial foreign bodies are rare and have a high potential for death or serious morbidity. Their surgical management is complicated and challenging. Herein, we present the case of a 30-years-old man who was a victim of aggression from a rake blow to the head. The rake's teeth were embedded in his cranium, crossing the midline. The surgery was delicate and had to be well studied because two of the rake's teeth plunged into the superior sagittal sinus (SSS). The patient recovered a perfect state of consciousness and was discharged with squealer right upper limb monoparesia. Penetrating intracranial foreign bodies are rare. Few studies have reported on the removal of such foreign bodies, particularly in cases where the foreign body is close to or penetrates the SSS. They cause spectacular cranial trauma and a greater volume of the object. The aim of surgery is to remove the object without worsening the parenchymal and vascular cerebral lesions. This maneuver was delicate. A craniectomy is recommended around the penetrating object before it is carefully extracted with or without opening the dura mater.

Language: en