Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The regional trauma center (RTC) in our hospital was established in November 2015. The Korean Trauma Data Bank (KTDB) was established in 2013 and maintains a prospective database. In this study, based on KTDB data, we investigated the characteristics of traumatic brain injury (TBI) in patients who visited our RTC.



METHODS: Between 2017 and 2021, we analyzed the data of 1,939 patients with TBI. Demographic characteristics of patients were recorded, and variables such as transfer information, mechanism of injury, severity, occupational relevance, multiple trauma, and surgery were analyzed. Hospital length of stay (LOS), fatality, and Glasgow outcome scale (GOS) were analyzed to confirm treatment outcomes.



RESULTS: This study enrolled 1,939 patients with a median age of 58 years and male predominance (75.5%). The transfer time decreased (from 1.95 hours to 1.1 hours) following an increase in the frequency of direct transfers to our hospital each year. Motor vehicle-related accidents (48.4%) were implicated as the most common cause, and the severity of TBI showed an increasing trend each year. The outcomes confirmed that the fatality rate and GOS scores deteriorated. The mean LOS in the hospital was 26.92 days, with a fatality rate of 23.6% (458 patients).



CONCLUSION: In this study, we investigated characteristics and treatment outcomes associated with TBI. Our research confirms that patients with TBI are currently well triaged at the accident site and rapidly transferred to our RTC. Follow-up studies are necessary to establish strategies for improved treatment outcomes.

Language: en