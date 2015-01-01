Abstract

BACKGROUND: Nursing students are at higher risk for depression, suicide, and other mental health concerns as compared to the general college student population. Moral distress and other ethical issues may be a significant source of psychological harm within nursing student experiences and warrants further attention.



PURPOSE: The purpose of this study was to understand the mediating effect of depression on the relationship between moral distress and suicide risk among undergraduate nursing students.



METHODS: This cross-sectional analysis was derived from a larger sequential mixed methods study. The first phase was an online survey completed by a national sample of N = 679 nursing students in the United States.



FINDINGS: The relationship between moral distress and suicide risk was fully mediated by depression and statistically significant at the alpha = 0.05 level.



CONCLUSION: All three psychological variables (depression, moral distress, suicide risk) impact nursing students and require innovative solutions within nursing and educational programs.

Language: en