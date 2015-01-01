Abstract

Research on stigma toward suicide has grown dramatically but limited is studying in Bali, Indonesia. This qualitative research conducted to explore the stigma and suicide from Balinese perspective. Eighty-four Balinese Hindus participated in this study, which 27.38% of them had a history of suicidal thoughts or attempted suicide. Our research found that the cultural belief of Balinese view suicide as an act of ulah pati, which means taking death inappropriately and for an inappropriate reason, which carries the consequence that the suicidal person and the family will incur bad karma. Public stigma and self-stigma toward suicide exist among Balinese, i.e. the act of suicide due to a mental disorder and people who die by suicide are weak. The findings of this study suggest mental health professionals and local governments to pay attention to Balinese cultural belief and Hinduism religious teaching to prevent suicide.

