Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Pregaming is among the riskiest drinking behaviors in which college students engage, often leading to elevated blood alcohol levels and negative alcohol-related consequences. Yet, tailored interventions to reduce risk associated with pregaming are lacking. The present study was designed to develop and evaluate the efficacy of a brief, mobile-based intervention targeting heavy drinking during pregaming among college students, called Pregaming Awareness in College Environments (PACE).



METHOD: PACE was developed using two innovations to facilitate behavior change: (a) a mobile-based application to increase intervention accessibility and (b) personalized pregaming-specific intervention content delivered using a harm reduction approach with cognitive behavioral skills training. After development and β-testing, we employed a randomized clinical trial with 485 college students who reported pregaming at least once per week in the past month (M(age) = 19.98; 52.2% from minoritized racial and/or ethnic groups; 65.6% female). Participants were randomly assigned to PACE (n = 242) or a control condition website (n = 243), which consisted of general information about the effects of alcohol. Analysis assessed intervention effects on pregaming drinking, global drinking, and alcohol-related consequences at 6 and 14 weeks postintervention.



RESULTS: Although participants in both conditions reduced drinking, small and significant intervention effects favoring PACE were found at 6-week follow-up for overall drinking days, pregaming days, and alcohol-related consequences.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings suggest the brief mobile PACE intervention has potential to address risky drinking, but more intensive pregaming-focused efforts may be necessary to achieve stronger and lasting effects among college students. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved).

