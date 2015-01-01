|
Citation
|
Cheng S, Liu Y. Sensors (Basel) 2023; 23(7): e3585.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37050645
|
Abstract
|
Transportation mode recognition is of great importance in analyzing people's travel patterns and planning urban roads. To make more accurate judgments on the transportation mode of the user, we propose a deep learning fusion model based on multi-head attentional temporal convolution (TCMH). First, the time-domain features of a more extensive range of sensor data are mined through a temporal convolutional network. Second, multi-head attention mechanisms are introduced to learn the significance of different features and timesteps, which can improve the identification accuracy. Finally, the deep-learned features are fed into a fully connected layer to output the classification results of the transportation mode. The experimental results demonstrate that the TCMH model achieves an accuracy of 90.25% and 89.55% on the SHL and HTC datasets, respectively, which is 4.45% and 4.70% higher than the optimal value in the baseline algorithm. The model has a better recognition effect on transportation modes.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
deep learning; multi-head attention mechanism; temporal convolutional network; transportation mode recognition