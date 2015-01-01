Abstract

Transportation mode recognition is of great importance in analyzing people's travel patterns and planning urban roads. To make more accurate judgments on the transportation mode of the user, we propose a deep learning fusion model based on multi-head attentional temporal convolution (TCMH). First, the time-domain features of a more extensive range of sensor data are mined through a temporal convolutional network. Second, multi-head attention mechanisms are introduced to learn the significance of different features and timesteps, which can improve the identification accuracy. Finally, the deep-learned features are fed into a fully connected layer to output the classification results of the transportation mode. The experimental results demonstrate that the TCMH model achieves an accuracy of 90.25% and 89.55% on the SHL and HTC datasets, respectively, which is 4.45% and 4.70% higher than the optimal value in the baseline algorithm. The model has a better recognition effect on transportation modes.

