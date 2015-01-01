|
Citation
Halverson TF, Dillon KH, Weber DM, Dennis PA, Beckham JC, Calhoun PS, Kimbrel NA. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
37052380
Abstract
INTRO: Nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) is associated with marked functional impairment and is a robust predictor of suicide attempts. Prevalence rates of NSSI, and self-directed violence more broadly, are elevated among military veterans. Despite the inclusion of interpersonal difficulty in the diagnostic criteria for NSSI disorder, the relationship between interpersonal risk factors and NSSI is not well-characterized, especially among veterans. This ecological momentary assessment (EMA) study investigated the hypothesis that interpersonal stressors and associated distress would precede and predict NSSI urge and engagement-but not vice versa-via cross-lagged multilevel modeling.
Language: en
Keywords
suicide risk; self-injury; deliberate self-harm; function; motive