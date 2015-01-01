|
Yu Z, Yu T, Ge Y, Qu W. Traffic Injury Prev. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
37052988
OBJECTIVE: Traffic accidents are mainly caused by driver-to-pedestrian collisions or driver-to-driver collisions. Prosocial driving behavior indicates that drivers exhibit altruistic behavior toward other drivers on roads. Yielding behavior demonstrates that drivers grant the right of passage to pedestrians at unsignalized crossings, while yielding attitude presents the subjective emotional and cognitive inclination to yield to pedestrians at unsignalized crossings. This study aims to explore the effect of altruism and drivers' perceived stress on prosocial driving behavior, yielding behavior, and yielding attitude. In addition, we endeavor to explore the effect of stress on prosocial driving behavior exhibiting an inverted "U-type" curve as Yerkes-Dodson's law suggests and test the moderating role of perceived stress on altruism and prosocial driving behavior/yielding behavior/yielding attitude.
Stress; pedestrians; altruism; prosocial driving behavior; yielding