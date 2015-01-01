|
Jiang K, Wang Y, Yu Z, Feng Z, Huang Z. Traffic Injury Prev. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37052991
OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this study was to analyze the psychological characteristics underlying Chinese parents' behaviors in using child car seats and to understand their decision-making processes. Based on the theory of planned behavior (TPB), three extended variables of perceived accident severity, perceived benefits, and perceived barriers were introduced. From the perspective of social psychology, the psychological factors that influence parents' use of child car seats and their interrelationships were explored.
attitude; structural equation modeling; behavior; road traffic injuries; Child restraint system; theory of planned behavior