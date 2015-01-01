Abstract

Over the last decade, urban logistics operations have changed significantly due to globalized production and distribution systems and expanding online shopping sales. On the one hand, goods are distributed on a greater scale through large-scale transportation infrastructure. On the other, exploding online shopping shipment has added another layer of complexity to urban logistics operations. Nowadays, instant home delivery has become prevalent. Provided that the geography, extent, and frequency of freight trip generation have completely changed, it can be assumed that the relationship between the development pattern characteristics and road safety outcomes has also changed, accordingly. Then, it is imperative that the spatial distribution of truck crashes, in conjunction with development pattern characteristics, is reexamined. As a Dallas-Fort Worth, TX metro area case study, this research examines whether the spatial distribution of truck crashes on city streets is different from that of other vehicle crashes and tests whether truck crashes have a unique association with development patterns.



RESULTS show that truck and passenger car crashes are distinguished in terms of how they are associated with urban density and employment sector compositions. The explanatory variables with significant and expected signs of relationship are VMT per network mile (exposure), intersection density, household income, % non-white, and % no high school diploma.



RESULTS indicate that the spatial heterogeneity in goods shipment intensity has strong implications for the variation in truck crash patterns.



RESULTS also call for a comprehensive reexamination of trucking activity in dense urban areas.

Language: en