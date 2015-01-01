Abstract

The dual-process model of risky driving (Lazuras, Rowe, Poulter, Powell, & Ypsilanti, 2019) suggested that regulatory processes mediate the effect of impulsivity on risky driving. The current study aimed to examine the cross-cultural generalisability of this model to Iranian drivers, who are from a country with a markedly higher rate of traffic collisions. We sampled 458 Iranian drivers aged 18 to 25 using an online survey measuring impulsive processes including impulsivity, normlessness and sensation-seeking, and regulatory processes comprising emotion-regulation, trait self-regulation, driving self-regulation, executive functions, reflective functioning and attitudes toward driving. In addition, we used the Driver Behaviour Questionnaire to measure driving violations and errors. Executive functions and driving self-regulation mediated the effect of attention impulsivity on driving errors. Executive functions, reflective functioning, and driving self-regulation mediated the relationship between motor impulsivity and driving errors. Finally, attitudes toward driving safety significantly mediated the relationship of both normlessness and sensation-seeking with driving violations. These results support the mediatory role of cognitive and self-regulatory capacities in the connection between impulsive processes and driving errors and violations. Overall, the present study confirmed the validity of the dual-process model of risky driving in a sample of young drivers in Iran. Implications for educating drivers and implementing policies and interventions based on this model are discussed.

