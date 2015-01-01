Abstract

In recent years, many studies have used poor cognitive functions to explain risk safety differences among drivers. Working memory is a cognitive function with information storage and attentional control that plays a crucial role in driver information processing. Furthermore, it is inextricably linked to parameters such as driving performance, driving eye movements and driving neurophysiology, which have a significant impact on drivers' risky behavior and crash risk. In particular, crash risk is a serious risk to social safety and economic development. For this reason, it is necessary to understand how risk-related working memory affects driving so that pre-driving safety pre-training programs and in-vehicle safety assistance systems for driving can be developed accordingly, contributing to the development of semi-autonomous vehicles and even autonomous vehicles. In this paper, a systematic search of the literature over the past 23 years resulted in 78 articles that met the eligibility criteria and quality assessment. The results show that higher working memory capacity, as measured neuropsychologically, is associated with more consistent and safer driving-related parameters for drivers (e.g., lane keeping) and may be related to pupil dilation during risk perception while driving, which is associated with driving outcomes (tickets, pull-overs, penalty points and fines,and driving accidents) is closely related to the perceived usefulness of the human-machine interface, reaction time, standard deviation of steering wheel corners, etc. when the autonomous driving takes over. In addition, higher working memory load interference was associated with more inconsistent and unsafe driving-related parameters (including but not limited to eye movements, electrophysiology, etc.), with higher working memory load being associated with easier driver concentration on the road, faster heart rate, lower heart rate variability, and lower oxyhemoglobin (OxyHb) and deoxyhemoglobin (DeoxyHb). Only a limited number of studies have simultaneously investigated the relationship between working memory capacity, working memory load and driving, showing an interaction between working memory capacity and working memory load on lane change initiation and lane change correctness, with working memory capacity acting as a covariate that mediated the effect of working memory load on braking reaction time. In addition, working memory-related cognitive training had a transfer effect on improving driving ability. Overall, working memory capacity determines the upper limit of the number of working memory attention resources, while working memory load occupies part of the working memory attention resources, thus influencing information perception, decision judgment, operational response, and collision avoidance in driving. Future effective interventions for safe driving can be combined with capacity training and load alerting. These findings contribute to our understanding of the role of working memory in driving and provide new insights into the design of driver safety training programs and automated driving personalized in-vehicle safety systems and roadside devices such as signage.

