Gunn RL, Merrill JE, Haines AM, Fernandez ME, Souza T, Berey BL, Leeman RF, Wang Y, Barnett N. Addiction 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
37060272
AIMS: Alcohol biosensors, including the BACtrack Skyn, provide an objective and passive method of continuously assessing alcohol consumption in the natural environment. Despite the many strengths of the Skyn, six key challenges in the collection and processing of data include (1) identifying consumed alcohol; (2) identifying environmental alcohol; (3) identifying and determining the source of missing or invalid data; (4) achieving high participant adherence; (5) integrating Skyn and self-report data, and (6) implications for statistical inference. In this report we outline these challenges, provide recommendations to address them, and identify future needs.
Language: en