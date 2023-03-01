Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Presentations to the emergency department for rectal foreign bodies are common, but there is little epidemiologic information on this condition. This limits the ability to provide evidence-based education to trainees regarding the populations affected, the types and frequency of foreign bodies, and factors associated with hospitalization. To address this, we analyzed national estimates of emergency department presentations for rectal foreign bodies from 2012 to 2021 in the US.



METHODS: We queried the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System for any injury to the 'pubic region' or 'lower trunk' with an accompanying diagnosis of foreign body, puncture, or laceration. Two authors manually reviewed all clinical narratives to identify cases of rectal foreign bodies. National estimates were determined using weighting and strata variables, incidence rates calculated using census data, trends assessed by linear regression, and factors associated with hospitalization identified by multivariable logistic regression.



RESULTS: From 885 cases, there were an estimated 38,948 (95% CI, 32,040-45,856) emergency department visits for rectal foreign bodies among individuals ≥15 years from 2012 to 2021. The average age was 43, 77.8% were male, 55.4% of foreign bodies were sexual devices, and 40.8% required hospitalization. The annual incidence of presentations for rectal foreign bodies increased from 1.2 in 2012 to 1.9 per 100,000 persons in 2021 (R(2) = 0.84, p < 0.01). Males have a bimodal age distribution peaking in the fifth decade, while females have a right-skewed age distribution peaking in the second decade. Female sex (odds ratio [OR] 0.4; 95% confidence interval [CI], 0.2-0.6) and, compared to sexual devices, balls/marbles (OR 0.2; 95% CI, 0.05-0.6) or drugs/paraphernalia (OR 0.1; 95% CI, 0.05-0.4) are associated with a reduced odds of hospitalization.



CONCLUSIONS: Presentations to the emergency department for rectal foreign bodies increased for males and females from 2012 to 2021 in the United States. These epidemiologic estimates for a complex form of anorectal trauma provide preclinical information for emergency medicine, surgery, and radiology trainees.

Language: en