Abstract

PURPOSE: This article investigates caregivers' perceived experience as part of the first implementation of LENA Start for Arab American families in New York City, with particular attention to the children's bilingual status as heritage speakers raised in marginalized communities within the United States.



METHOD: A qualitative analysis of a semistructured focus group interview conducted with five Arab American mothers who participated in the program was conducted to explore parents' perception and experience of the program using Glaserian grounded theory analysis.



RESULTS: Parents reported more talking and reading with their children after participation, but the recorded data showed the changes were not significant. Parents reported that they benefited from the program by gaining a sense of belonging and embracing bilingualism while facing systemic barriers to passing on their heritage language. Parents as a group displayed a range of feelings including fear, trust, appreciation, motivation, and internalized supremacy of Western practices. They also engaged in a range of actions and commitments (i.e., self-reflection, self-growth, and progress) in association with the program. The components reported to be most critical were outside of the scope of the manualized program, such as service delivery in Arabic, a trusting and mutually respectful relationship, and attentiveness to sociopolitical and cultural factors.



CONCLUSION: The findings highlight the need for a holistic analysis of parent educational programs in marginalized communities to include qualitative methods that engage with the social, political, and cultural realities of families.

Language: en