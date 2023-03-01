Abstract

We report a pediatric case of ecstasy intoxication via an unusual route. A mother called the emergency services after her daughter had inserted an ecstasy pill into her nose. During transportation, the child developed hypertension, tachycardia, and tachypnea. She was admitted to the nearest regional hospital, where a physical examination revealed psychomotor agitation, mydriasis, hypertension, tachycardia, and no hyperthermia. Blood tests showed no abnormalities. She was subsequently transferred to a tertiary-level pediatric hospital. During transportation, she was described as being intensely agitated with persistent mydriasis, tachycardia, and high blood pressure. Urinary toxicological screening confirmed the presence of MDMA. She was discharged after 24 h.

