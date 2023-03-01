SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lemoine C, Bréhin C, Micheau P, Lavit M, Claudet I. Arch. Pediatr. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.arcped.2023.03.001

PMID

37061359

Abstract

We report a pediatric case of ecstasy intoxication via an unusual route. A mother called the emergency services after her daughter had inserted an ecstasy pill into her nose. During transportation, the child developed hypertension, tachycardia, and tachypnea. She was admitted to the nearest regional hospital, where a physical examination revealed psychomotor agitation, mydriasis, hypertension, tachycardia, and no hyperthermia. Blood tests showed no abnormalities. She was subsequently transferred to a tertiary-level pediatric hospital. During transportation, she was described as being intensely agitated with persistent mydriasis, tachycardia, and high blood pressure. Urinary toxicological screening confirmed the presence of MDMA. She was discharged after 24 h.


Language: en

Keywords

Intoxication; Pediatric; Amphetamines; Ecstasy; Nasal route

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print