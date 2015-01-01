Abstract

BACKGROUND: Assessing suicidal behaviours among students would help to understand the burden and enhance suicide prevention. AIMS: We aimed to determine the prevalence of suicidal behaviour among students living in Muslim-majority countries.



METHOD: We followed Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses guidelines. A systematic search was conducted in Medline, EMBASE and PsycINFO. Meta-analyses were performed to pool the lifetime, 1-year and point prevalence rates for suicidal ideation, plans and attempts.



RESULTS: From 80 studies, 98 separate samples were included in this analysis. The majority (n = 49) were from the Eastern Mediterranean, and 61 samples were of university students. The pooled prevalence of suicidal ideation was 21.9% (95% CI 17.4%-27.1%) for lifetime, 13.4% (95% CI 11.1%-16.1%) for the past year and 6.4% (95% CI 4.5%-9%) for current. The pooled prevalence of suicide plans was 6.4% (95% CI 3.7%-11%) for lifetime, 10.7% (95% CI 9.1%-12.4%) for the past year and 4.1% (95% CI 2.7%-6.2%) for current. The pooled prevalence of suicide attempts was 6.6% (95% CI 5.4%-8%) for lifetime and 4.9% (95% CI 3.6%-6.5%) for the past year. The lifetime prevalence of suicidal ideation was highest (46.2%) in South-East Asia, but the 12-month prevalence was highest (16.8%) in the Eastern Mediterranean.



CONCLUSIONS: The study revealed notably high rates of suicidal behaviours among students living in Muslim-majority countries. However, the quality of studies, differences in regional and cultural factors, stages of studentship and methods of measurement should be considered when generalising the study results.

