|
Citation
|
Dell'osso L, Lorenzi P, Nardi B, Carpita B, Benedetti F, Cremone IM. Case Rep. Psychiatry 2023; 2023: e8843206.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Hindawi Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37057036
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Introduction. Sleep disturbance and insomnia are some of the most frequent complaints in patients suffering from depression. Some common antidepressant with excitatory effects may worsen sleep qualities, whereas others (like mirtazapine), thanks to their antihistaminergic action, are associated with sedative properties and can quickly improve sleep quality. In the case of mirtazapine, even if its mechanisms of action on sleep remain controversial, beneficial changes in sleep pattern may be observable since the first dose and are associated with a faster onset of the antidepressive action. Case Presentation. Despite these documented beneficial effects, we reported five cases of elderly patients (age ranging from 69 to 79) with various diagnoses and comorbidities (severe or recurrent depression, general anxiety disorder, borderline personality disorder, and Parkinson's disease) assessed during clinical daily routine for whom the use of mirtazapine was linked to the onset of nightmares so impressive and dramatic that made it necessary to interrupt the treatment.
Language: en