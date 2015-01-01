Abstract

BACKGROUND: Child maltreatment and peer victimization are pervasive public health problems associated with adolescent substance use. Although child maltreatment has been identified as a risk factor for peer victimization, few studies have investigated their co-occurrence (i.e., polyvictimization). The study objectives were to: examine sex differences in the prevalence of child maltreatment, peer victimization, and substance use; identify polyvictimization patterns; and examine the associations between the identified typologies and adolescent substance use.



METHODS: Data were self-reported from a sample of adolescents aged 14 to 17 years (n = 2910) who participated in the provincially-representative 2014 Ontario Child Health Study. Latent class analysis with distal outcomes was conducted to identify typologies of six types of child maltreatment and five types of peer victimization and examine the associations between the polyvictimization typologies and use of cigarettes/cigars, alcohol, cannabis, and prescription drugs.



RESULTS: Four typologies were identified: Low victimization (76.6 %), Violent home environment (16.0 %), High verbal/social peer victimization (5.3 %), and High polyvictimization (2.1 %). The Violent home environment and High verbal/social peer victimization typologies were associated with increased odds of adolescent substance use (adjusted odds ratio range: 2.06-3.61). The High polyvictimization typology showed increased, but non-significant, odds of substance use.



CONCLUSIONS: Adolescent-serving health and social services professionals should be aware of polyvictimization patterns and the impact on substance use. For some adolescents, polyvictimization may include exposure to multiple child maltreatment and peer victimization types. Upstream strategies to prevent child maltreatment and peer victimization are needed, which may also contribute to reductions in adolescent substance use.

