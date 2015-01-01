|
Wells J, Knoll MA, Lyons-Ruth K, Obsuth I. Child Abuse Negl. 2023; 140: e106190.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
37060688
BACKGROUND: Hostile-Helpless (HH) state of mind is a form of disorganised attachment that is strongly associated with prior experiences of abuse. However, how abuse experiences contribute toward HH states of mind in late adolescence is unknown. Punitive control in adolescent-mother dyads has been implicated in the development of HH states of mind and adolescent sex/gender may influence how punitive interactions contribute to HH mind states.
Language: en
Childhood abuse; Adolescent-mother punitive control; Adult Attachment Interview; Goal-Corrected Partnership in Adolescence Coding System (GPACS); Hostile-Helpless States of Mind; Sex/gender