Abstract

BACKGROUND: We conducted this study after South Korea abolished parental disciplinary rights in 2021.



OBJECTIVE: This study identifies the characteristics of parental perceptions regarding types of corporal punishment administered to children by discovering the in-depth subjective structure of perceptions. PARTICIPANTS: We recruited 40 participants (parents with children aged two to six years) after posting a notice on the bulletin boards of infant nursing and education institutions in Seoul.



METHODS: The study employed Q methodology. The research procedure involved 40 Q-samples (selected from the Q-concourse) classified according to P-samples of 40 participants. We used the QUANL program to analyze data.



RESULTS: We categorized parents' perceptions into four types: removal (corporal punishment is wrong and should not be used), discipline (corporal punishment is a disciplinary method), trigger (certain triggers induce corporal punishment), and habit (corporal punishment occurs habitually). While all parents in the four types perceived corporal punishment as an action to avoid, stopping it in childcare settings was difficult. Some parents viewed it as necessary and revealed the importance of setting standards.



RESULTS showed that support measures (such as parental education and legal measures) are required to correct misconceptions and inaccurate knowledge about corporal punishment and create a quality, nurturing environment for children.



CONCLUSIONS: The findings provide meaningful data supporting measures to reduce parental corporal punishment that inhibits growth in early childhood.

