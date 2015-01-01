|
Citation
|
Kirk H, Turnbull M, Lincoln M, Peacock S, Howey L. Clin. Child Psychol. Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37057669
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: In 2017, the Children and Young People's Improving Access to Psychological Therapies (CYP-IAPT) project was extended to deliver low-intensity Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), delivered by Children's Wellbeing Practitioners (CWPs), but to date evaluation is sparse. AIMS: To evaluate low-intensity interventions delivered by trainee CWPs for the treatment of anxiety and depression in a child and adolescent mental health service (CAMHS).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
depression; anxiety; Children’s wellbeing practitioner; improving access to psychological therapies; low intensity cognitive behavioural therapy