Abstract

BACKGROUND: In 2017, the Children and Young People's Improving Access to Psychological Therapies (CYP-IAPT) project was extended to deliver low-intensity Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), delivered by Children's Wellbeing Practitioners (CWPs), but to date evaluation is sparse. AIMS: To evaluate low-intensity interventions delivered by trainee CWPs for the treatment of anxiety and depression in a child and adolescent mental health service (CAMHS).



METHOD: The evaluation adopted a quantitative, within-subjects, cross-sectional design. The outcome measures of 98 service users aged 8-17 years were included in the evaluation. Service users were children and young people accessing CAMHS in the North East of England. Outcome measures included the Revised Children's Anxiety and Depression Scale (RCADS-47) and Goal Based Outcomes (GBOs). Descriptive data relating to the types of interventions used and outcomes following CWP involvement were also explored.



RESULTS: Analysis of pre and post intervention data highlighted significant reduction in symptomatology across all RCADS subscales and composite total scales, and significant goal progress as measures by GBO's. Effect sizes ranged from moderate to large (d = 0.75 - 0.90) across all subscales of the RCADS. Large effect sizes were found for depression, total anxiety and total RCADS scores (d = 0.86, d = 1.12, d = 1.14), and GBOs (d = -1.33).



CONCLUSIONS: Findings support the potential value of low intensity CBT interventions delivered by CWPs in reducing anxiety and depression in this population. Recommendations for the development of the CWP role and CWP services are discussed.

