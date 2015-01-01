Abstract

OBJECTIVES: 1) Evaluate the frequency of same-year, repeat concussions; (2) assess predictors of sustaining a repeat concussion; and (3) compare outcomes of athletes with repeat concussions with athletes with single concussion.



DESIGN: A retrospective, case-control study. SETTING: Regional sports concussion center. PATIENTS: Adolescents sustaining a sport-related concussions (SRC) from November 2017 to October 2020. INDEPENDENT VARIABLES: Participants were dichotomized into 2 groups: (1) athletes with a single concussion; and (2) athletes with repeat concussions. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Between group and within group analyses were completed to look for differences in demographics, personal and family history, concussion history, and recovery metrics between the 2 groups.



RESULTS: Of 834 athletes with an SRC, 56 (6.7%) sustained a repeat concussion and 778 (93.3%) had a single concussion. Between group: Personal history of migraines (19.6% vs 9.5%, χ2 = 5.795, P = 0.02), family history of migraines (37.5% vs 24.5%, χ2 = 4.621, P = 0.03), and family history of psychiatric disorders (25% vs 13.1%, χ2 = 6.224, P = 0.01) were significant predictors of sustaining a repeat concussion. Within group: Among those with a repeat concussion, initial symptom severity was greater (Z = -2.422; P = 0.02) during the repeat concussion and amnesia was more common (χ2 = 4.775, P = 0.03) after the initial concussion.



CONCLUSIONS: In a single-center study of 834 athletes, 6.7% suffered a same-year, repeat concussion. Risk factors included personal/family migraine history and family psychiatric history. For athletes with repeat concussions, initial symptom score was higher after the second concussion, yet amnesia was more common after the initial concussion.

Language: en