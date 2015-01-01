|
Pyrooz DC, Buckley PR. Contemp. Clin. Trials 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
37059262
BACKGROUND: This study will evaluate Functional Family Therapy-Gangs (FFT-G), an extension of a family-based therapeutic intervention-Functional Family Therapy (FFT)-designed to help troubled youth exhibiting mild to severe behavior problems overcome delinquency, substance abuse, and violence. FFT-G, however, addresses risk factors that are typically more salient among gang than delinquent populations. A randomized control trial with adjudicated youth in Philadelphia revealed reductions in recidivism over an 18-month period. The purposes of this paper are to outline the protocol for replicating FFT-G in the Denver metropolitan area, document the design and challenges of the prospective research, and promote transparency.
Language: en
Recidivism; Randomized controlled trial; Family therapy; Family therapy for court-involved youth; Functional; Gangs