|
Citation
|
Budnik EM, Hashikawa AN, Cator A, Bradin S, Mangus CW. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2023; 17: e377.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37057683
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Historically, the child care industry has been unprepared for emergencies. A previous study identified gaps in Michigan's child care programs' emergency plans. Study objectives were to reassess programs' preparedness plans after introduction of state-mandated emergency plans and to examine the effect of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic on programs' operations.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
COVID-19; emergency preparedness; child care