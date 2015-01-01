Abstract

Impairments in social and cognitive function are a common consequence of pediatric traumatic brain injury (TBI). Rehabilitation has the potential to promote optimal behavioral recovery. Here, we evaluated whether an enhanced social and/or cognitive environment could improve long-term outcomes in a preclinical model of pediatric TBI. Male C57Bl/6 J mice received a moderately-severe TBI or sham procedure at postnatal day 21. After one week, mice were randomized to different social conditions (minimal socialization, n = 2/cage; or social grouping, n = 6/cage), and housing conditions (standard cage, or environmental enrichment (EE), incorporating sensory, motor, and cognitive stimuli). After 8 weeks, neurobehavioral outcomes were assessed, followed by post-mortem neuropathology. We found that TBI mice exhibited hyperactivity, spatial memory deficits, reduced anxiety-like behavior, and reduced sensorimotor performance compared to age-matched sham controls. Pro-social and sociosexual behaviors were also reduced in TBI mice. EE increased sensorimotor performance, and the duration of sociosexual interactions. Conversely, social housing reduced hyperactivity and altered anxiety-like behavior in TBI mice, and reduced same-sex social investigation. TBI mice showed impaired spatial memory retention, except for TBI mice exposed to both EE and group housing. In the brain, while TBI led to significant regional tissue atrophy, social housing had modest neuroprotective effects on hippocampal volumes, neurogenesis, and oligodendrocyte progenitor numbers. In conclusion, manipulation of the post-injury environment has benefit for chronic behavioral outcomes, but the benefits are specific to the type of enrichment available. This study improves understanding of modifiable factors that may be harnessed to optimize long-term outcomes for survivors of early-life TBI.

Language: en