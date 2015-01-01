Abstract

Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) is a neurodegenerative condition, in which the only known cause is exposure to repeated episodes of blunt head trauma. It most often occurs in professional and amateur athletes who have had frequent and repetitive cranial impacts during contact sports, but may also be found in victims of domestic violence, military personnel exposed to explosive devices and in individuals with severe epilepsy. The pathognomonic pathological findings are of neurofibrillary tangles and pretangles in the depths of the cerebral sulci caused by perivascular accumulation of phosphorylated Tau (pTau). Cases may be high profile requiring an evaluation of whether the neuropathological findings of CTE can be related to injuries previously sustained on the sporting field. Failure to examine the brain or to adequately sample appropriate areas at autopsy may lead to cases being overlooked and to an underestimation of the incidence of this condition in the community. Performing immunohistochemical staining for pTau in three areas from the neocortex has been found to be a useful screening tool for CTE. Ascertaining whether there is a history of head trauma, including exposure to contact sports, as a standard part of forensic clinical history protocols will help identify at-risk individuals so that Coronial consideration of the need for brain examination can be appropriately informed. Repetitive head trauma, particularly from contact sport, is being increasingly recognized as a cause of significant preventable neurodegeneration.

