INTRODUCTION: Concussion in children and adolescents is a public health concern with higher concussion incidence than adults and increased susceptibility to axonal injury. The corpus callosum is a vulnerable location of concussion-related white matter damage that can be associated with short- and long-term effects of concussion. Interhemispheric transfer time (IHTT) of visual information across the corpus callosum can be used as a direct measure of corpus callosum functioning that may be impacted by adolescent concussion with slower IHTT relative to matched controls. Longitudinal studies and studies testing physiological measures of IHTT following concussion in adolescents are lacking.
adolescent; concussion; event-related potential; corpus callosum; interhemispheric transfer time; neurocognitive functioning