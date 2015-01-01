Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Intentional self-harm in adolescents and young people, including both suicidal behaviors and non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI), is a serious issue in mental health systems. However, the majority of studies on self-harm in adolescents and young people focused on a quantitative methodology which might have limitations in explaining this complex phenomenon of intentional self-harm. Therefore, this study aimed to describe the subjective experiences of adolescents and young people who presented with intentional self-harm in order to provide a better understanding of this behavioral phenomenon.



METHODS: This is an exploratory qualitative study that uses phenomenological processes and thematic analysis. Twenty subjects aged 13-29 years were included in this study.



RESULTS: The results revealed six themes regarding predisposing child-rearing environments and nine themes regarding factors related to the cessation of intentional self-harm. Moreover, it demonstrated the important functions of self-harm as an intrapersonal strategy for emotional regulation.



DISCUSSION: In conclusion, this study underscored the importance of understanding the developmental and cessation pathways of these complex behaviors.

