Tverborgvik T, Stavseth MR, Bukten A. Health Justice 2023; 11(1): e22.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
37058181
BACKGROUND: Elevated mortality rates are found among people who have experienced incarceration, even long after release from prison. The mechanisms related to this excess mortality are complex products of both individual and situational factors. The aim of this study was to describe all-cause and cause-specific mortality among people with a history of imprisonment, and to examine both individual and situational factors associated with mortality.
Language: en
Mortality; Screening; Prison; Substance use disorders; DUIT; Prison health