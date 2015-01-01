|
El-Qawaqzeh K, Colosimo C, Bhogadi SK, Magnotti LJ, Hosseinpour H, Castanon L, Nelson A, Ditillo M, Anand T, Joseph B. J. Am. Coll. Surg. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, American College of Surgeons, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
37057829
BACKGROUND: Psychiatric inpatient hospitalization is nearly always indicated for patients with recent suicidal behavior. We aimed to assess the factors associated with receiving mental health services during hospitalization or on discharge among survivors of suicide attempts in trauma centers. STUDY DESIGN: A 3-year analysis of the 2017-2019 ACS-TQIP. Adults (≥18 years) presenting following suicide attempts were included. Patients who died, those with ED discharge disposition, those with superficial lacerations, and who were transferred to non-psychiatric care facilities were excluded. Backward stepwise regression analyses were performed to identify predictors of receiving mental health services (inpatient psychiatric consultation/psychotherapy, discharge/transfer to a psychiatric hospital, or admission to a psychiatric distinct unit of a hospital).
