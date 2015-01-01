SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Mastrocinque JM, Martino RS, Foglia W, Navratil P, Metzger J, Cerceo EA. J. Prim. Care Community Health 2023; 14: e21501319231162482.

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/21501319231162482

37056032

INTRODUCTION: Families and friends of homicide victims (FFHV) interact with healthcare systems almost immediately after the traumatic event. Their interactions with healthcare providers can either facilitate healing, have a neutral effect, or compound an already painful experience. When trauma victims are admitted to the hospital, resources are necessarily diverted on their behalf with less consistent attention paid to their families and friends. The interactions surrounding the immediate circumstance as well as experiences in the weeks to months after can have significant long-term impact. This study explores the needs and experiences of FFHV when interacting with the healthcare system to inform physicians' and providers' interactions and provision of services.

METHODS: This study of 3 focus groups sought to understand these experiences with the healthcare system to better inform physicians' and providers' interactions and provision of services.

RESULTS: Using the framework approach, the study ultimately built upon the existing trauma-informed care (TIC) framework to include several emergent themes. Participants discussed the need for death notification sensitivity, benefits of coordinated care, barriers to accessing care, the need for physician empathy and attention, the lack of trauma screening, and hastily prescribing medications.

CONCLUSION: This TIC approach can inform future healthcare interactions with the FFHV as it grounds the patients' experience in their historical reality and may improve future provider-patient relationship.


empathy; homicide; trauma-informed care; families and friends of homicide victims; physician-patient interactions; survivor

