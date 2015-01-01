|
Citation
Mastrocinque JM, Martino RS, Foglia W, Navratil P, Metzger J, Cerceo EA. J. Prim. Care Community Health 2023; 14: e21501319231162482.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
37056032
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Families and friends of homicide victims (FFHV) interact with healthcare systems almost immediately after the traumatic event. Their interactions with healthcare providers can either facilitate healing, have a neutral effect, or compound an already painful experience. When trauma victims are admitted to the hospital, resources are necessarily diverted on their behalf with less consistent attention paid to their families and friends. The interactions surrounding the immediate circumstance as well as experiences in the weeks to months after can have significant long-term impact. This study explores the needs and experiences of FFHV when interacting with the healthcare system to inform physicians' and providers' interactions and provision of services.
Language: en
Keywords
empathy; homicide; trauma-informed care; families and friends of homicide victims; physician-patient interactions; survivor