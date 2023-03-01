Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicidal behaviors have been a crucial public health issue among young men who have sex with men (YMSM). Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and depression are important predictors of suicidal behaviors. Few studies have examined the underlying mechanisms. This study aims to examine the mediation mechanism from ACEs to depression and further to suicidal ideation based on a prospective cohort study of YMSM.



METHOD: Study data were derived from 499 YMSM recruited from three cities (Wuhan, Changsha and Nanchang) of China from September in 2017 to January in 2018. ACEs (abuse, neglect and household challenges), depressive symptoms and suicidal behaviors (suicidal ideation, suicidal plan and suicidal attempt) were measured at the baseline, the first wave and second wave follow-up survey, respectively. Mediation modeling analysis was used for data analysis only for suicidal ideation due to the low frequency of suicidal plan and attempt.



RESULTS: An estimated 17.86% of YMSM reported suicidal ideation, 2.27% ever made a suicidal plan and 0.65% of YMSM had a suicidal attempt in the past six months. The effect of ACEs on suicidal ideation was fully mediated through depressive symptoms (indirect effect [95%CI] = 0.011 [0.004,0.022]). Among the three subconstructs of ACEs, childhood abuse and neglect could increase the risk of suicidal ideation in adulthood by increasing depressive symptoms (indirect effect = 0.020 [0.007,0.042] for childhood abuse, and 0.043 [0.018,0.083] for neglect), but not for household challenges (indirect effect = 0.003 [-0.011,0.018]).



CONCLUSIONS: ACEs could affect suicidal ideation through depression, particularly for childhood abuse and neglect. Preventive strategies may focus on the treatment of depression and psychological counseling, especially for YMSM who ever experienced negative experiences in childhood.

Language: en