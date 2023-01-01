Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Contrary to popular belief, immigrant enclaves produce less crime than other areas of the United States, yet that does not mean immigrants avoid violent crime altogether. The purpose of this project is to better characterize the victims of homicide in this population. Specifically, we sought to compare differences in victim demographics, injury patterns, and circumstances of violent death between the immigrant population and native-born victims of homicide.



METHODS: We queried the National Violent Death Reporting System (NVDRS) from the years 2003-2019 for deaths in victims who were born outside of the United States. We extracted demographic information including age, race or ethnicity, means of homicide, and circumstances surrounding the event to compare immigrant to nonimmigrant deaths.



RESULTS: Immigrant victims were less likely to be killed by a firearm and to have substance use or alcohol implicated. Immigrant victims were twice as likely to be killed during multiple homicide events that involved suicide of the perpetrator (2.1% to 1%, P ≤ 0.001) and to be killed by a stranger (12.9% to 6.2%, P ≤ 0.001). Immigrant victims were also more likely to be killed during the perpetration of another crime (19.1% to 15%, P ≤ 0.001), and more likely to be killed in a commercial setting such as a grocery store or retail outlet (7.6% to 2.4%, P ≤ 0.001).



CONCLUSIONS: Injury prevention measures for the immigrant population require different techniques, focusing on distinct features of victimization centered on random acts in contrast to native-born citizens who tend to be victims of people they know.

Language: en