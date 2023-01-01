|
Abolarin J, Myers QWO, Carmichael H, Moore A, Velopulos CG. J. Surg. Res. 2023; 288: 321-328.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
37058989
INTRODUCTION: Contrary to popular belief, immigrant enclaves produce less crime than other areas of the United States, yet that does not mean immigrants avoid violent crime altogether. The purpose of this project is to better characterize the victims of homicide in this population. Specifically, we sought to compare differences in victim demographics, injury patterns, and circumstances of violent death between the immigrant population and native-born victims of homicide.
Homicide; Immigrants; Violence prevention; Healthcare disparities