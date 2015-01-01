|
Citation
|
Lancet T. Lancet 2023; 401(10384): e1241.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37061255
|
Abstract
|
Providing care and treatment for people with suicidal ideas, rather than subjecting them to a criminal process, seems intuitively humane and appropriate. And yet, in more than 20 countries, suicide and attempted suicide remain an offence punishable by imprisonment and fines for those who survive, and financial penalties for the families of those who do not. The continuation of laws against suicide and attempted suicide is partly based on two contentious beliefs that need to be interrogated.
Language: en